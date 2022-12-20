Local Listings
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow

Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The crash occurred south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700.

The crash occurred south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700.

Troopers are on scene investigating the crash, according to DPS officials.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic in the area of the crash and around Lubbock-Cooper.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.

