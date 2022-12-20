DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700.

Troopers are on scene investigating the crash, according to DPS officials.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic in the area of the crash and around Lubbock-Cooper.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.

