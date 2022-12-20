Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Gaines Co. man pleads guilty to federal money laundering charge

Fehr is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, a term of supervised...
Fehr is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, costs of incarceration and supervision, and forfeiture of property.(Arizona's Family)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cornelius Neufeld Fehr pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering today following his arrest in Seagraves this past October.

According to law enforcement records, Homeland Security Investigations received information stating Fehr became involved with a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the summer of 2022. The source said the DTO would distribute cocaine in various cities across the U.S. such as Denver, Colorado; Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas; Atlanta, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The source stated Fehr would travel near these cities to pick up the money made from the sales of cocaine provided by the DTO. Fehr would then hide the money in a hidden compartment and have it ready for pickup by a courier working for the DTO. The courier would take the money in the compartment across the border to the DTO in Mexico.

According to the source, Fehr had apparently been involved with the distribution of about 50 kilograms of cocaine as a “money person.”

The Seagraves Police Department and the Gaine’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to an Allsup’s on Railroad Avenue in Seagraves around 8 p.m. on October 19.

Law enforcement apparently found an intoxicated Fehr by the restroom. Inside his parked SUV, law enforcement could see a small amount of cocaine in the front passenger seat along with “drug user paraphernalia.” A narcotics detection canine was called to the scene shortly after.

Once inside the SUV, law enforcement found a Lifetime cooler, and inside the lining of the cooler, they found about $126,000.

According to police records, Fehr admitted that he and at least one other person made an agreement to commit the crime of international money laundering with money from the sale of controlled substances.

Following his guilty plea, Fehr is set to be re-arraigned on December 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock. His plea must be approved by Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr.

Fehr is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, costs of incarceration and supervision, and forfeiture of property.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
South Plains Apartments structure fire
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments

Latest News

LEDA participates in a groundbreaking for Leprino Foods
Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to use $28.7M sales tax revenue bonds for first time to finance projects
Ambucs donates Amtrykes, scholarships
Am-Trykes and scholarships given by Ambucs and the Business Club
A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
Police: racing led to fiery crash Friday
Police: racing led to fiery crash Friday