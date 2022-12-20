‘I wasn’t even supposed to live:’ Red Raider graduates after suffering traumatic brain injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage this weekend for the winter round of graduation. Those steps were especially momentous for one graduate, who doctors said would never walk or talk again. Blake Hyland, 23, crossed the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena, nine years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Hyland is from China Spring, just outside of Waco. He grew up an athlete, devoted to gymnastics. In 2014, he was practicing a new trick, flipping and twisting into a foam pit, and ended up hitting his head on an exposed piece of concrete on the way down. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent the next several years relearning how to walk and talk, recovering faster than any doctor thought possible.

“I was not even supposed to live,” Hyland said. “They told my parents that if I did live, that I would be just in a nursing home pretty much for the rest of my life.”

Though he says some days were challenging and he didn’t want to do therapy, he pushed through with support from his family and friends, along with his positive outlook.

“My friend says that I’m the happiest person that he knows. And I got to agree with that, I am the happiest person that I know. My bad days aren’t really that bad,” Hyland said.

His friend Reese helped him study and stay organized in his classes through Texas Tech. He says another thing that got him to this point was his faith.

“We can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, and I just believe that to be true,” Hyland said.

His story is one that’s already inspired thousands through a new documentary called “Hi, I’m Blake.” It debuted as the number two documentary on iTunes. His family friend, Jon Michael Simpson, directed the documentary that follows Hyland’s journey alongside his family as he recovers and uses his story to inspire others.

“I just hope that they feel inspired and feel joy cause, warning you, as you watch the documentary you will laugh, you will cry, you will do both at the same time,” Hyland said.

He chose to become a Red Raider because he could take classes from Texas Tech at McLennan Community College in Waco. President Lawrence Schovanec highlighted his achievement at graduation Saturday.

“What Blake and each of you has achieved adds to the legacy of this university and makes Texas Tech such a special place,” Schovanec said.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Communications and a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. He wants to become a child life specialist in a hospital or a motivational speaker.

“I want to keep surrounding myself with people, I don’t want just like a desk job because that does not seem fun to me,” Hyland said.

“Hi, I’m Blake” is streaming on Apple TV, Amazon and is available at www.HiImBlake.com.

