Injury reported in hit and run on 98th near University

LFR and LPD are responding to a hit-and-run involving a white passenger car and a black Dodge. LPD is reporting the black Dodge left the scene.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a hit-and-run involving a white passenger car and a black Dodge. LPD is reporting the black Dodge left the scene.

LPD received the call around 5:30 p.m. The driver of the white passenger car sustained moderate injuries.

This story is developing and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

