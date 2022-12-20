Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bonnie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bonnie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is a ball of sunshine! She is a positive and energetic girl. She also loves to play with both humans and dogs. Bonnie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Meet Cocoa! She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa
Meet David! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David
Meet David! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet David
Meet Blue! He is a one-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue