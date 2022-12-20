KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bonnie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bonnie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is a ball of sunshine! She is a positive and energetic girl. She also loves to play with both humans and dogs. Bonnie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

