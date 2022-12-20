Local Listings
Lamesa man pleads not guilty to federal charges

Osbaldo Moreno, 21, is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of a minor and...
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Osbaldo Moreno entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment on December 19 after being federally charged with receipt of child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography, and enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lamesa man charged with enticement of a minor

Moreno was arrested last month after, according to a report filed by the Lamesa Police Department, investigators confronted Moreno about a suspected sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Moreno consented to a search of his cell phone where investigators discovered approximately 100 photographs and five videos of an individual who was clearly a prepubescent child.

Moreno also has two state charges pending and is being held at the Dawson County Detention Center.

A trial date has been set for February 6, 2023.

