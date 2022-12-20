LSO arrests man wanted for identity theft
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested Daniel Lopez Jr. after appealing to the public for help with locating him.
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, was wanted for a felony warrant for identity theft, according to a release.
Where he was arrested is not known at this time. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
