Lubbock man pleads guilty to Halloween murder

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joshua Angel Rosales, 31, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Paul Anthony Luna at a party on Halloween night in 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest warrant details deadly Halloween party, suspect still wanted

The arrest warrant says deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to Discount Storage at 12104 US Hwy. 87 for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies there were 20-30 people at the party. Rosales and an unidentified person were identified as the people involved in a fight with Luna.

According to the warrant, Luna and the unidentified person were fighting and ended up on the floor. Multiple witnesses say Rosales walked up to the fight between the two and shot Luna. Rosales walked away but returned a few seconds later to where Luna was laying and shot him multiple times while several people tried to render first aid. Rosales left the building and drove away from the scene.

Where Rosales will serve his sentence is not known. Rosales must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

