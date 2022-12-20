Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of unprovoked attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isaac Harris, 33, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after, according to police, he attempted to stab someone outside of their apartment in March 2022.

Police were called to a Central Lubbock apartment complex around 9 p.m. for a civil disturbance. The victim was an employee and resident of the complex. According to the police report, the victim was walking back from a storage building to the front gate on the south side of the complex. Harris was near the front entrance of the complex and began arguing with the victim for no apparent reason.

The victim told police he felt threatened and ran from Harris when he noticed Harris holding a knife. When the victim looked back, he told police Harris was running after him. At this point, the victim pulled out his keys and managed to unlock the gate as Harris lunged and attempted to stab him.

The victim told police he was able to turn away to avoid being stabbed and managed to enter the complex and quickly closed the gate behind him before Harris was able to make entry.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Harris after finding Harris in possession of a knife.

The victim told police he didn’t understand why Harris attempted to stab him unprovoked.

Harris was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and was booked without incident.

Harris does not appear to be in custody according to a search of the Lubbock County jail records.

