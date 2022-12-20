Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man indicted accused of choking woman while intoxicated

Tony Lewis, 35
Tony Lewis, 35(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of trying to choke a woman he knew while he was intoxicated.

35-year-old Tony Lewis is charged with assault by strangulation.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near 58th St. and Ave. Q.

According to the responding officer, Lewis appeared to be intoxicated. The victim told police Lewis came to her apartment looking for his card and became enraged after she told him multiple times she did not have it. Lewis approached her then struck the right side of he face, the victim told investigators.

According to a police report, Lewis “gripped her neck with two hands and began choking her.” The responding officer observed red marks around the victim’s chest and neck consistent with being choked.

Lewis denied hitting the victim to police. He was arrested and booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He’s held on a $2,500 bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

Latest News

Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
MSU hosts memorial service for football legend Mike Leach
Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
Isaac Harris, 33
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of unprovoked attack
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County.
2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County