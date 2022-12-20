Man indicted accused of choking woman while intoxicated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of trying to choke a woman he knew while he was intoxicated.

35-year-old Tony Lewis is charged with assault by strangulation.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near 58th St. and Ave. Q.

According to the responding officer, Lewis appeared to be intoxicated. The victim told police Lewis came to her apartment looking for his card and became enraged after she told him multiple times she did not have it. Lewis approached her then struck the right side of he face, the victim told investigators.

According to a police report, Lewis “gripped her neck with two hands and began choking her.” The responding officer observed red marks around the victim’s chest and neck consistent with being choked.

Lewis denied hitting the victim to police. He was arrested and booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He’s held on a $2,500 bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

