Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured

A Friday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured.
A Friday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured.

Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Dorries was taken to the Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews, where she later died, according to a release. Mann was also taken to the medical center for minor injuries.

Beckett was taken to the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa for treatment.

