Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Mississippi (KCBD) - The memorial service for former Red Raider football coach Mike Leach was held Tuesday afternoon.

Mississippi State University hosted the service at the Humphrey Coliseum on campus at 1 p.m.

Leach was an influential name in football. A former rugby player, he brought innovative plays to the game. He coached 21 seasons at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

He died on Dec. 12 after experiencing complications from a heart condition. Leach was 61-years-old.

Leach leaves behind a lasting legacy and many mourning fans.

He also leaves behind his wife and four children.

Video of the memorial service will be available later today.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

Latest News

Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
Isaac Harris, 33
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of unprovoked attack
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County.
2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County
Tony Lewis, 35
Man indicted accused of choking woman while intoxicated