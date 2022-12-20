Local Listings
Once homeless women gets new home

Tina Valdez: turned her life around for her kids
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Tina says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around.

“Before you can fix anything, you have to understand your faults, that was a big step that I took,” said Valdez.

That step was joining the Family Promise of Lubbock, a program that aims to help the homeless population in their next step of life. Tina says her life started to go uphill when she took that step.

“The life that I lived, nothing good ever happened, and if it was it was ‘hey we get to go to six flags,’ you know it was stuff like that. So, to be able to live in a brand new home, it not only helps me but my kids also,” said Valdez.

Tina was chosen out of multiple applicants to receive this new home. Valerie Slader, Executive Director of Family Promise, says it really came down to how Tina opened her life up to change.

“Family Promise of Lubbock, we not only are a shelter but we are a program, you know we want people who want lasting change and Tina was one of those,” said Slader.

Tina says the change was not just for herself, but an opportunity for her kids to just be kids.

“I just want to be able to let them be open, be kids, go play, don’t worry about what’s going to happen tomorrow or don’t worry about what happened yesterday. Go worry about being six and two, have fun,” said Valdez.

Tina says she looks forward to building memories with her kids in the new home. She also plans on pursuing a degree in business when they settle in.

