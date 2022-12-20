Tuesday morning top stories: ERCOT says power grid ready for cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT says power grid ready for cold

ERCOT says the state’s power grid is prepared for the arctic air that will hit Texas Friday

The agency says there is enough generating capacity and fuel to meet demand

Man’s death under investigation

Investigators found 40-year-old Patrick Jones dead in his backyard Friday near 3rd Street and Sherman Ave.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeLine at 741-1000

Harvey Weinstein convicted

A Los Angeles jury convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault

He now faces up to 24 years in prison

Stay issued for Title 42

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts issued a stay to keep the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy from expiring tomorrow

Roberts asked the Biden Administration to respond to requests to keep the policy in place

