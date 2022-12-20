Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: ERCOT says power grid ready for cold

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT says power grid ready for cold

  • ERCOT says the state’s power grid is prepared for the arctic air that will hit Texas Friday
  • The agency says there is enough generating capacity and fuel to meet demand
  • Check the latest forecast: Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years

Man’s death under investigation

Harvey Weinstein convicted

Stay issued for Title 42

