Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WATCH LIVE: Legendary coach Mike Leach memorial service
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet