Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people...
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

Latest News

Gov. Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head...
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
British fimmaker Mike Hodges is pictured in London on April 26, 2004. Hodges, who directed...
‘Get Carter,’ ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies at 90
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns