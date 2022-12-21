Local Listings
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures

Winter Weather Safety
Winter Weather Safety
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.

Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy tips to conserve energy, keep warm, and stay safe during the winter weather.

  • Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
  • Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
  • Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
  • Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
  • If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number 866-322-8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak
  • These tips and more are available on our Weather Safety page.

Conserve energy:

  • Every degree makes a difference. Save energy and money by lowering your thermostat to at least 68 degrees and 58 degrees when you are way from home.
  • Don’t forget the water heater. Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees or set your temperature dials to normal or medium.
  • Harness the power of the sun. Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.
  • Keep your fireplace damped closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keep a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!
  • Change furnace filters once a month during winter. Dirty air filters can lead to dust, dirt, and grime buildup on the heating components, causing the furnace to use more energy and increasing the risk of malfunction.
  • Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.
  • Make sure air registers and vents are not blocked by furniture or equipment for proper air flow.
  • Install a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically control your heating and cooling temperatures.
  • Hire a qualified professional to conduct regular maintenance and filter replacement on your HVAC systems.
  • Weatherize your building by sealing gaps and cracks in windows, doors, exterior walls, and roof penetrations with caulk or weatherstripping.
  • For more ways to save energy and money, please visit atmosenergy.com/energytips.

For additional information about carbon monoxide safety, please visit atmosenergy.com/carbon-monoxide-safety.

Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the Account Centeratatmosenergy.com/accountcenter.

