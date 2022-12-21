Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people...
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

Latest News

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie
Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris,...
Franco Harris honored on House floor
Scotie Glenn Armstrong now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement Monday evening.
Fugitive arrested in Lubbock faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement