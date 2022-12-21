‘Constantly planning’: City utilities ready for bitter cold temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though the forecast is cold, work from the city is heating up.

Lubbock city leaders said preparations are either underway or already in place to make sure the water is flowing and people are safe during an intense cold-snap forecasted throughout the state. That is expected to take place from Thursday to Friday.

This close to the holidays, city employees say they are ready to respond if any emergencies arise during this week’s winter weather.

“It’s not a problem, we all signed up for making sure we take care of this community,” Aubrey Spear, director of water utility, said.

Spear is in charge of making sure the city’s water continues to flow, even as frigid temperatures set in.

“With water, most of our pipes are under the ground,” Spear said. “So we are typically not going to lose the ability to move water during extremely cold weather.”

That is not to say pipes bursting or water system power outages are out of the question. But, for the better part of a decade, his team has been making sure those things do not happen.

However, it is not only Spear and the water utility team making preparations for the below-freezing-wind chills expected.

“That’s our goal, is to reduce as much harm, to mitigate that harm or impact of the storm as much as possible,” Joe Moudy, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said.

Emergency responders are also gearing up for anything that may come about.

“We already have staff pre-identified to respond to the emergency operations center, should the forecast change,” Moudy said.

Since the forecast has come out, showing the frigid weather coming, Moudy has been linking up with police, firefighters, hospitals and non-profits to make sure any necessary help is available.

Even though the intense weather is not expected to stick around as long as it did in 2021, that does not mean anyone is breathing a sigh of relief.

“That doesn’t mean that we just ignore it and say, ‘forecast is less, we’re not going to prepare,’” Moudy said. “We prepare for that worse-case scenario so that we can respond accordingly.”

It is the same sentiment from Spear.

“Not a lot of relief any time we start dipping down into extreme cold weather,” Spear said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.