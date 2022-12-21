Gov. Abbott to give weather briefing ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott will provide a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state.

The governor will be joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT.

They will discuss the arctic blast that is going to impact just about all of the state .

The briefing starts at 10:30 a.m.

