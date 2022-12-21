Local Listings
Gov. Abbott to give weather briefing ahead of arctic blast

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference with Gov. Rick Perry in the Governor's press room, Monday, July 21, 2014, in Austin, Texas. Gov. Perry announced he is deploying up to 1,000 National Guard troops over the next month to the Texas-Mexico border to combat criminals that Republican state leaders say are exploiting a surge of children and families entering the U.S. illegally. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott will provide a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state.

The governor will be joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT.

They will discuss the arctic blast that is going to impact just about all of the state .

The briefing starts at 10:30 a.m.

