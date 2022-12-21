Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hale Center teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Amy Gilly, 46, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn reported the alleged improper relationship to the County School Resource Officer.

The incident was investigated by the Hale Center Police Department and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was obtained on Dec. 20. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people...
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

Latest News

Gov. Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head...
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
Tina Valdez seeing her home for the first time
Once homeless woman gets new home
Gov. Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head...
Gov. Abbott gives weather briefing ahead of dangerously low temperatures
Winter Weather Safety
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures