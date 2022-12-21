Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hale Center teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Amy Gilly, 46, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn reported the alleged improper relationship to the County School Resource Officer.

The incident was investigated by the Hale Center Police Department and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was obtained on Dec. 20. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

This is a developing story.

