KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Darla KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter two months waiting for her forever home.

Darla is very sweet and loves to cuddle. She is also very well-behaved and enjoys watching tv on the coach. Darla is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bonnie.

