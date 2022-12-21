Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets.

Greene says, “We need to make sure we are getting those pets inside where it is warm. You don’t want to leave them outside for too long because they are just like humans, they can get frostbite and hypothermia.”

Something that Greene says many people do this time of the year is use space heaters or heat lamps to keep outdoor pets warm. He says this can cause more harm than good.

“Even if an animal is not right up against it, it can still lead to burns on the skin, and it is also dangerous if something happened, it could start a fire,” said Greene.

So what can you do to keep your animals and strays safe from the cold? Greene recommends simply opening your home to outdoor pets and those neighborhood strays. If you can’t, Greene says temporary shelters can be made out of things you may already have at home.

“If you have some styrofoam coolers, tape the lids down and cut a hole in the cooler where the animals can go in and out. Put a blanket in there and that way it gets them out of the wind,” Greene said.

Aside from all of these tips, Green says the biggest thing that people may forget is it is against the law in Texas to keep animals tethered outside in below-freezing temperatures.

“If you have your animals tethered or tied up, it is against the law to have them tethered if there is any moisture coming down or if it is below 32 degrees, even if they have a perfect shelter,” said Greene.

The Lubbock Animal Shelter will be working through the holiday. Greene encourages you to call the shelter at (806)-775-2057 if you see a stray dog in need during the cold front.

