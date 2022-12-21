Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later.

If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which Moore says can cost thousands of dollars alone.

“If you do have a frozen pipe and it does bust, it could run the risk of flooding your home. Repairs are costly, you don’t want to damage the home,” Moore said. “Repairs to fix a broken pipe typically will cost, or will cause us to have to cut into a wall or bust concrete - I mean it could be a multitude of things.”

Moore explains even when you think you’re in the clear when cold weather first sets in, don’t let your guard down. He says until those temperatures are above 32 degrees, it’s hard to tell what really happened in the walls.

“Typically, you won’t know that you have a busted pipe until everything starts to thaw back down because the pipe will bust when it freezes,” Moore said. “So, that pipe stays frozen when it busts and once it thaws back down, that’s when water starts running again and that’s when you’ll notice.”

Moore says to pay close attention to fixtures that are inside the home, but on outside walls.

“That’s where the majority of freezing happens because those sections of the home do get colder,” Moore said. “So, like washer boxes for your washing machine, the outside wall is usually to the garage, a lot of times those lines bust.”

There are steps you can take to prevent yourself from having to spend more money. Moore says one thing is to buy a faucet cover for the hose bibbs on the side of the house. Also, he says to make sure to remove all hoses from the faucet.

“If you leave those hoses on, they’re at more risk to freeze and bust while connected and try to drain the water out of those hoses or they’ll split as well, and that’s just another repair down the road,” Moore said.

If insulation isn’t an option for you, he says to let the faucets inside your home drip.

“A slow drip usually isn’t bad, you’re not going to have to worry about your water bills being super crazy,” Moore said. “Keep an eye on the temperatures, if it is getting above freezing you can turn that faucet off, if it starts getting cold again definitely leave that faucet on.”

If you’re in rural areas and have a well, Moore says to make sure the heat tape and/or space heater in the well house is working. If you have a sprinkler system, he says to cover the backflow protection device. Moore explains both well houses and backflows are prone to freezing.

