Red Raiders ink top-25 class to start Early Signing Period

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The upward trajectory of the Texas Tech football program continued on Wednesday as head coach Joey McGuire officially announced his 2023 early signing day class. The Red Raiders welcomed 29 players to its roster, which included 27 high school prospects along with two transfers making it official.

While it was the second signing class of the McGuire era, he reaped the benefits of utilizing a full calendar year this time around, proving the strong ties he has to Texas high school football and other communities by signing Texas Tech’s second top-25 class in its history. The Red Raiders ended the day ranked inside the top 25 nationally one year removed from one of the better classes seen in recent memory that was ranked inside the top 40 nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports.”This is one of the highest-ranked classes we’ve had at Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “This program will be built with guys up front, and we really met a lot of the needs on our roster like on the offensive and defensive lines today. We also wanted to bring in speed, and we did so with what I consider the fastest class in the country. It’s legit speed and really good football players at that speed. As we develop them, they’ll play even faster with what they can do. We’re excited to get this class on campus.”

In total from the high school signees, Tech added 11 offensive players, 14 defensive players and two athletes that will use the offseason to establish the best fit.

A focus of the 2023 class was to beef up the lines on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and bring an element of speed; that was met. The Red Raiders added five offensive linemen from the high school ranks and four defensive linemen as well as one transfer on the defensive line to bring immediate help in Quincy Ledet Jr. by way of Louisiana-Monroe.

According to metrics provided by trackingfootball.com, Texas Tech led the nation with the most speed tag prospects with 10.

Joining Ledet as a transfer is CJ Baskerville (San Diego State). The pair will be on campus in the spring along with 11 high schoolers who are anticipated to enroll in January to start their respective collegiate journeys early.

While Texas Tech is not expected to add much more to its roster, the spring signing period kicks off Feb. 1 for prospective student-athletes signing 2022-23 and enrolling 2023-24.

A complete listing of Texas Tech’s early signing class can be found below with biographical information provided at this link.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications