Surprise reunion for Irons Middle School student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training.

Private Salinas was able to visit his family for his holiday leave before he reports to Fort Bragg in North Carolina. His daughter says it’s been hard without him home, and this was the best Christmas present she could ask for.

“It feels pretty good,” Pvt. Salinas said. “It’s been a while, been a long time in the making so any time I get to just talk to them on the phone I take advantage of any little bit I can. So for me to come home and see them has been pretty good.”

Pvt. Salinas also has two other young daughters who he was able to surprise with his visit.

