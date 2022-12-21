Sword-wielding suspect arrested during SWAT standoff in California

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A Southern California woman was shocked when she returned home to find a stranger claiming the house was his.

He was armed and he ordered her to leave.

Marcia Davalos came home just after noon on Monday and found the man she didn’t know inside. She immediately took out her phone and started recording.

“He said that it was his place. The minute I walked in, I was like, ‘What are you doing here?,’ and he was like, ‘I live here.’ And I was like, ‘No you don’t, you don’t live here,’” Davalos described.

Police spotted a knife and sword when Davalos showed them the video. They were weapons that instigated a massive response with the SWAT team on the ground and air support overhead.

For four hours, the Los Angeles Police Department tried to get the suspect out, sending in a robot to assess the situation.

Police eventually gassed him out, apparently catching him in the shower. He surrendered in just a towel.

Davalos says he trashed the place.

“Oh, yeah. He tore it up and it’s like there’s so much garbage in there,” she said.

Police say they have not confirmed it’s an unhoused person, but residents in the area said they’ve seen the man sleeping on patios in the past few weeks.

“It’s just sad, you know, it’s so sad that the community has to keep enduring this kind of stuff. It shouldn’t be happening, should not be happening,” Davalos said.

Venice is part of Los Angeles, which swore in a new mayor earlier this month. One of Karen Bass’ first acts was to declare a state of emergency in the city due to its problem with homelessness.

