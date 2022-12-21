Local Listings
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather

By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero.

Only essential personnel should report to campus as directed by a supervisor. Those employees who receive a paper paycheck may pick it up on Friday, December 23, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in room 135 of Doak Hall.

The campus is scheduled to be closed next week through New Year’s Day and will reopen on Jan. 2.

