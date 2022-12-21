Texas Tech knocks off Houston Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders jumped to an early lead, cruising to a 111-67 victory over Houston Christian Wednesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

It’s the second straight game where the Red Raiders have scored over 100 points. Tech has now won 28 straight at home, 25 of those victories have come under Head Coach Mark Adams.

Red Raiders led 49-28 at the half.

De’vion Harmon had 22 points and nine assists for the Red Raiders.

Kevin Obanor also had 22 points plus nine rebounds.

Daniel Batcho was back from an injury, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds coming in off the bench.

Jaylon Tyson added 11 points.

Texas Tech (9-2) will host South Carolina State at 7 p.m. next Tuesday before heading to Fort Worth to open Big 12 play at #20 TCU.

