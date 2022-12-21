Two injured in crash on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of 114th Street and Memphis Avenue that left two people injured.

LPD received the call at 9:01 p.m. Responders are unsure what caused the crash at this time. LPD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries.

LPD has closed 114th street from Quaker Avenue to Memphis and are diverting traffic into the Walmart parking lot.

Motorists are advised to avoid the are while emergency crews clear scene.

