Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289

Intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289
Intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union.

LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.

The southbound access road and westbound lanes on Frankford have been blocked as emergency responders clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

