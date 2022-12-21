Wednesday morning top stories: LP&L confident in power grid
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)
LP&L confident in grid
- LP&L says the local power grid is ready for the arctic cold headed our way
- The utility company, along with state-wide companies, invested nearly $500 million in new transmission lines, substations and other upgrades since the deadly winter storm of Feb. 2021
- Read more here: ‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
- Lubbock police and DPS troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near CR 2300 and CR 7700
- Police have not yet identified the victim
- What we know: Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Mississippi State hosts Mike Leach memorial service
Former players, coaches and friends shared stories about how Leach influenced their lives
He died last week after having a heart attack
WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach
