Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: LP&L confident in power grid

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L confident in grid

Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow

  • Lubbock police and DPS troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near CR 2300 and CR 7700
  • Police have not yet identified the victim
  • What we know: Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow

Mississippi State hosts Mike Leach memorial service

Former players, coaches and friends shared stories about how Leach influenced their lives

He died last week after having a heart attack

WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people...
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach

Latest News

Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach
Military parent christmas surprise
Surprise reunion for Irons Middle School student
Lubbock Power & Light claims its local grid and the state power grid are prepared for the...
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
Military parent christmas surprise
Military parent christmas surprise