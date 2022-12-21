Wednesday morning top stories: LP&L confident in power grid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L confident in grid

LP&L says the local power grid is ready for the arctic cold headed our way

The utility company, along with state-wide companies, invested nearly $500 million in new transmission lines, substations and other upgrades since the deadly winter storm of Feb. 2021

Read more here: ‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast

Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow

Lubbock police and DPS troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near CR 2300 and CR 7700

Police have not yet identified the victim

What we know: Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow

Mississippi State hosts Mike Leach memorial service

Former players, coaches and friends shared stories about how Leach influenced their lives

He died last week after having a heart attack

WATCH: Memorial service for football legend Mike Leach

