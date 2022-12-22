2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured.

LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported.

It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties have been taken to the hospital.

this story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.