5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured.
LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”
The eastbound lanes on 19th Street are closed from Quincy Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue. LPD advises that motorists find an alternate route of travel.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.