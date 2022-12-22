5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured.

LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”

The eastbound lanes on 19th Street are closed from Quincy Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue. LPD advises that motorists find an alternate route of travel.

