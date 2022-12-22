8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he was struck in the daycare parking lot and taken to UMC for his injuries.

Additional details have not been released.

