Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park to get new children’s wing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fibermax Center for Discovery will expand its historical focus on children and agriculture. It announced more than $2.5 million in donations will go towards a new children’s wing at the Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park.

AgWorks will be geared to children up to fourth grade and will focus on ag works teaching young people about the different facets of the agriculture industry.

From crop cycles to grains and fiber growth, the wing will also focus on future job opportunities.

The new exhibits are set to break ground next year.

