Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

GOP releases Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(John Minchillo | AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - House Republicans released a report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on the same day the Democrat-led House Select Committee had planned to release its final report.

The House Select Committee delayed its release, but the panel did put out an executive summary on Monday, laying the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s report from House Republicans focuses on a breakdown in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and a failure of coordination between various law enforcement agencies that day.

However, the GOP report is silent on other efforts to disrupt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and selective in its criticism of political leaders and their culpability in the security breakdowns on Jan. 6, glossing over Trump’s own role.

The GOP report comes from the five Republicans who House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initially appointed to serve on the select committee before deciding members of his party wouldn’t participate.

The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol held its last public session Monday. (CNN, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
Lubbock Police Department Shield
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

Latest News

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Inside the vehicle, they found 22-year-old Zachary Engren driving and 20-year-old Jillian...
Sheriff: Couple charged after toddler found in ‘filthy’ car with cockroaches, reptiles, drugs, gun
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
Judge: FTX founder Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond