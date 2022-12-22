Local Listings
Hair loss and winter shedding

By Karin McCay
Dec. 21, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss.  For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis.           

Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician, says stress, in general, can take its toll on hair, but if hair loss is severe, don’t assume it’s just fate. 

She says, “If you’re having ongoing hair loss that’s lasted more than a couple of weeks and you’re finding a lot of hair in the shower, especially if it’s starting to cause you to be able to visualize more of your scalp, or if it’s accompanied by other symptoms like itching or pain in the scalp, it would be appropriate to seek out some medical attention.” 

She adds that the problem may actually be a vitamin or nutrient deficiency, an infection, or something that could be treated. Even a change in the season can trigger hair loss.

She says when cold weather comes, turning up the heat is hard on the hair. Also, it’s not uncommon to shed hair during the winter months, and if you’re stressed, that shedding might be even more noticeable, especially in the winter.

She says if your hair feels clean, there’s no need to wash it every day because frequent hot showers can wash away some of the oil that’s necessary for hair to stay moisturized and healthy.

