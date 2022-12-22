Hannah Anderson named Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Just a day after being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, Hannah Anderson was announced as a Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

Anderson joins Jordan Brewster from West Virginia, Callie England from Oklahoma and Emma Regan from Texas as Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year. Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in human sciences during the December graduation held last weekend. The defender has an extra year of eligibility and will begin pursuing her master’s degree in mass communication with a certificate in sports communication.

The Plano, Texas native was the lone Red Raider to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors after leading the Texas Tech backline that held four conference opponents to three or fewer shots on goal. She was also named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Midwest Second Team.

Anderson served as a captain on the 2022 squad and was one of eight Red Raiders to start all 19 matches. She logged more than 1,600 minutes and played the full 90 minutes in all but two matches. Anderson tallied a pair of goals this season, including the game-winner in Tech’s 2-1 victory over Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications