Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hannah Anderson named Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

Hannah Anderson and team, Red Raider soccer
Hannah Anderson and team, Red Raider soccer(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Just a day after being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, Hannah Anderson was announced as a Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

Anderson joins Jordan Brewster from West Virginia, Callie England from Oklahoma and Emma Regan from Texas as Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year. Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in human sciences during the December graduation held last weekend. The defender has an extra year of eligibility and will begin pursuing her master’s degree in mass communication with a certificate in sports communication.

The Plano, Texas native was the lone Red Raider to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors after leading the Texas Tech backline that held four conference opponents to three or fewer shots on goal. She was also named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Midwest Second Team.

Anderson served as a captain on the 2022 squad and was one of eight Red Raiders to start all 19 matches. She logged more than 1,600 minutes and played the full 90 minutes in all but two matches. Anderson tallied a pair of goals this season, including the game-winner in Tech’s 2-1 victory over Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech knocks off Houston Christian
Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the...
Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic
Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football...
Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates
Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight...
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts