Hobbs man accused of damaging churches

Jesus Ortiz Hernandez, 42
Jesus Ortiz Hernandez, 42(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 19th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 1701 N. Jefferson St, Crosswinds Church, in reference to criminal damage.

Officers made contact with the reporting party who had been provided a video from a neighbor of a male walking on Jefferson. The male was wearing black pants and a black jacket. In the video he was seen picking up a rock and throwing it at the glass door of the church, causing it to break. The male then continued walking on Jefferson. The door was valued at $800.00.

Over the past month, other churches have reported similar incidents. Through thorough investigation utilizing video surveillance and evidence, it was determined that these crimes were committed by Jesus Ortiz Hernandez, 42 years old, of Hobbs, NM.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Hernandez for the crime of Desecration of a Church (2x) (4th Degree Felony). If this subject is seen or located, please contact the police immediately and do not attempt to make contact with him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may also private message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Mr. Hernandez’s criminal history includes, but is not limited to, the following: Battery on a Peace Officer: 3x; Assault on a Peace Officer: 2x; Concealing Identity: 1x; Resisting, Evading, Obstructing an Officer: 2x; Drinking in Public: 1x; Tampering with Evidence: 1x; Aggravated Battery: 1x; Battery Against a Household Member: 1x

