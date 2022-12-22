Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street.

LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left turn lane to 82nd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.