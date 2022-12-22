Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla.

