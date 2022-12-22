LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m.

LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.

LPD can not confirm if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The severity of the wounds sustained by the victim is not known at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

