METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home.

Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they discovered 42-year-old Robert Baigen with a gunshot wound, seated in the driver’s seat of a passenger car. Baigen was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears that Baigen was involved in an altercation at a home in the 4700 block of 35th street. Baigen was shot at this location and fled the area in his vehicle before colliding with a home in the 3900 block of Salem.

This case remains under investigation and is considered an isolated incident. There is no apparent threat to the public.

