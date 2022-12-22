National Signing Day: Area athletes sign to play at college level
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was National Signing Day and in the area many athletes signed to play NCAA Division I Football, including several with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Congrats to all the athletes that signed, their families, coaching staff, schools and communities.
Frenship:
Isaiah Kema signed to play football at Oklahoma State University
Lubbock Cooper:
Kaden Carr signed to play football at Texas Tech
D’Mya Hill signed to play volleyball at Western Texas College
Coronado:
John Curry signed to play football at Texas Tech
Karson Young signed to play football at Navy
Post:
Isaiah Crawford signed to play football at Texas Tech
Trinity Christian:
Marcus Ramon-Edwards signed to play football at Texas Tech
Seminole:
Rikter Connally signed to play football at Tarleton State
