National Signing Day: Area athletes sign to play at college level

By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was National Signing Day and in the area many athletes signed to play NCAA Division I Football, including several with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Congrats to all the athletes that signed, their families, coaching staff, schools and communities.

Frenship:

Isaiah Kema signed to play football at Oklahoma State University

Lubbock Cooper:

Kaden Carr signed to play football at Texas Tech

D’Mya Hill signed to play volleyball at Western Texas College

Coronado:

John Curry signed to play football at Texas Tech

Karson Young signed to play football at Navy

Post:

Isaiah Crawford signed to play football at Texas Tech

Trinity Christian:

Marcus Ramon-Edwards signed to play football at Texas Tech

Seminole:

Rikter Connally signed to play football at Tarleton State

