One killed, one injured in crash near Reese Center, DPS investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one person dead and another injured.

According to DPS, one vehicle was traveling northbound while another vehicle was traveling south. One of the vehicles crossed the center stripe and the vehicles collided on the roadway.

The injured driver was treated on scene for injuries.

DPS is still on scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

