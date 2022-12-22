Police investigate after person shot, rams into home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home.

This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue.

Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a home. Officers then discovered one person was shot and seriously injured.

As of now, there is no word on where the shooting happened.

This story will be updated when more details are provided.

