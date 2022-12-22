Local Listings
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house.

Investigators say police found the driver of the SUV with a gunshot wound. The driver was taken to UMC where they later died.

Police have not released any additional details. The cause of the shooting and where it happened are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

