Salvation Army to deploy Cold Patrol ahead of freezing temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Lubbock is hit with freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army deploys its Cold Patrol to bring people out of the cold and provide other resources.

David Worthy with the Salvation Army says those freezing temperatures can lead to a dangerous situation.

“It doesn’t take long actually for the cold weather to take a life,” Worthy said.

According to the National Safety Council, weather conditions contributed to nearly 1000 deaths in 2021, more than 200 of which were attributed to winter weather.

That’s why David worthy says the shelter will go beyond full capacity this week.

“We don’t deny entry for anybody,” Worthy said. “We want to keep people safe and give them a warm place to stay for the night.”

It’s called “cold cot” mode. The Salvation Army will set up extra cots at the shelter for anyone trying to escape the elements. On freezing nights, the shelter will see between 50 to 100 more people than usual, but not everybody will come to the shelter for help.

“There is an element of the homeless population that doesn’t want to come out of the cold,” Worthy said

For them, the Salvation Army will be handing out resources to help them get through the night. Two trucks with the shelter’s cold patrol will canvass the city beginning tomorrow.

“Gloves, hats, scarves, cold weather gear,” Worthy said. “Just those items that are going to protect you through the night in bitterly cold weather.”

If you see someone who may need a warm place to stay, worthy says you can get a hold of the Cold Patrol through the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, or by calling the shelter and a crew will head out to assist.

“If we have both trucks out on the street, it usually takes us about 15 to 20 minutes to respond,” Worthy said.

Worthy tells us the shelter could not provide these services alone. The Salvation Army is always taking donations of winter gear along with monetary donations to help serve those suffering from homelessness on the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.