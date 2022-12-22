Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages

By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working.

Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.

“Punch in what you’re wanting to order and then once it’s ready, Rosie will bring it out to you,” Teschner, said.

Sanctuary Bar & Café opened three years ago. Teschner says with the rise in labor shortages, it’s been hard to fill server positions.

“You need somebody to run that, and when you don’t have a lot of people and they have 10 tables, it gets a little stressful and a little hard,” Teschner said. “So, this puts everybody at ease, it’s more of an assistance just to help everybody honestly.”

Servers have a lot on their plate, so sometimes food sits in the kitchen a little longer than desired. Teschner says with Rosie, customers’ food will arrive faster and fresher.

“With Rosie, you’re able to have everything when you need it and have a more one-on-one experience with the servers because you don’t have, they’re not running like crazy trying to get everybody their food, their drinks, and all that kind of stuff,” Teschner said.

Macy Hebert has been at Sanctuary Bar & Café for three months and has been a server for two years. She says the hardest part of her job is what Teschner said, getting the food to the customers quickly.

“Remembering like, ‘Oh my gosh! I put wings in like 10 minutes ago, are they ready yet?’ So, having the robot here, Rosie, should really ease the stress and like maintain the vibe of the restaurant,” Hebert said.

Hebert explains serving comes with a lot of duties.

“Sometimes with like seven people at each table,” Hebert said. “So, it’s kind of hard getting everyone’s orders right, making sure you have everything in on time, you know like making sure one order doesn’t come out before the other so people don’t get upset.”

After Rosie delivers the customer’s food, she will tell them to enjoy and heads back to the kitchen to get cleaned up for the next order.

“When she goes back she gets fully wiped down again and that just really cuts down so many hands touching so many plates and everything else, and so that’s a good thing,” Teschner said.

Rosie will start serving when the V.I.P. section launches in January.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
Ashley Hartness, 29
Woman charged with robbing grocery store with BB gun, assaulting officers
DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
A Lubbock plumber says if insulation isn't an option to drip your faucets slowly.
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people...
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock

Latest News

Homeowners can help ensure cold air isn't getting in, and hot air isn't getting out, by placing...
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
One killed, one injured in crash near Reese Center, DPS investigating
Lubbock Police Department Shield
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
Lubbock Police Department
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured